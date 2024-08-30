Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular banking branch in Fareham has confirmed that it has closed its doors whilst it undergoes refurbishment.

The Fareham HSBC branch, located in West Street, will be closed for the next two weeks, the branch has confirmed. This is due to a ‘refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines’. Sarah Russell, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Fareham branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

Customers can also continue to use any of the HSBC branches including Gosport which is the closest branch to Fareham.

Sarah added: “We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.

“We will also be hosting a Community Pop Up Event at WHSmiths in Fareham, Savoy Buildings, 4 West St, Fareham PO16 0AG where we will be on hand to support customers. We will be there on the 3rd September from 10.00 am to 4pm.”