The tree toppled across London Road outside the Woodpecker, Waterlooville at around 6pm, narrowly missing two joggers according to landlord Jason Eaton. Police were called to the scene to assess the damage.

Jason said: ‘Luckily no-one was hurt but there were two runners running past and if they were a minute later they would have been hit. There’s no sign of a reason why it has collapsed. I thought it was a car crash to be honest.

Pub landord Jason Eaton said police, an ambulance and tree surgeons were called to the scene Picture: Edward Rose

‘One of my regulars stuck their head out and said “call the police”. I went out and did a little run around to make sure there was no-one there, and no-one was hurt - or if any cars had been crushed.

‘The road is blocked and tree surgeons are currently out there staring at it and there's a great big hole now where the tree used to be. I’ve been out there sweeping the bus lane so we could actually get some cars through.’

