'Hugely important' to honour firms at Business Excellence Awards, says sponsor

Billy Fowler, business manager at Citrus IT Support, said: ‘Small and medium-sized businesses are a massive key to the growing success of our region, which is starting to gain national recognition for its advancements across several sectors, including environment, entrepreneurship, and engineering.

‘I think this category shows the absolute beating heart of business in our city and region. They show their smaller neighbours what is possible and they are well on their way to standing shoulder to shoulder with the large businesses.’

Citrus IT Support is in its 28th year and is one of the south coast’s longest-standing IT services and support providers.

It provides SMEs across the region with IT support, cybersecurity, broadband and cloud services.

Billy added: ‘Our business and our ethos is all about supporting fellow businesses in their growth and success. We think it’s hugely important that we take the time to honour and praise those businesses which are thriving and pioneering and the Business Excellence Awards allow us all to do that.’

Our judges have had a difficult task deciding winners in each of the 15 categories. They have also decided who will be named Overall Business of the Year, a special award where only the category winners are eligible.

Then there is the Lifetime Achievement award, which will be presented to someone adjudged to have made a significant contribution to the Portsmouth area’s business community.

The winners of these two special awards and the 15 categories will be announced on April 29 at a prestigious gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city. The event will also be live-streamed.

This year is an extra- special one for several reasons. It’s the 20th year of the awards, plus it’s the 30th anniversary of the University of Portsmouth — the university’s Business School is headline sponsor.

We’re also delighted to be returning to a normal event format after two years affected by Covid restrictions.Other category sponsors include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC, Lockheed Martin, GetSet Solent, Solent LEP and Aerial Direct.

The awards will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil. Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist Lauren Steadman MBE.

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised at awards night

The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed to a home audience.

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are still available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467.

To book or for more information, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected].

THE AWARDS

Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School

CATEGORIES

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Aerial Direct)

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)

Large Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Start-up Business of the Year (sponsored by GetSet Solent)

International Business of the Year

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year

Employer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Lockheed Martin)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Overall Business of the Year (sponsored by Solent LEP)

