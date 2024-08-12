Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A demolition specialist has celebrated its 60th anniversary with the freehold purchase of a 6,209 sq ft head quarters on a private Fareham estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hughes & Salvidge has moved into Leroux House, a detached 6,209 sq ft office on the 400-acre private office campus at Cams Estate, Fareham. Previously based at Portsmouth Port and in its 60th year, the company directly employs more than 130 staff and has a £42m turnover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company offers services including demolition and decommissioning, dismantling and asset recovery, decontamination and industrial cleaning, façade retention, site clearance and land remediation.

A spokesperson for Hughes & Salvidge said: “After a record 2023 for us, Leroux House will serve as our new headquarters at an important time of strategic expansion for the business, not only regionally and throughout the UK but internationally as well, with projects in Europe and the Middle East through our ‘demolish – crush – recycle’ solutions.

Hughes & Salvidge

“Leroux House enables us to have staff under one roof for enhanced collaboration and efficiency, including employees from our associated companies K&B Crushers, H&S Metals and H&S Asbestos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to Vail Williams for their assistance in helping to achieve this result after we presented them with our search criteria.”

The premises, with private parking for 38 cars, electric vehicle charging points, a first-floor board room and meeting rooms, has been extensively refurbished. Leroux House is the largest self-contained office on the Cams Estate and one of the best located buildings, with views across the golf course.

David Hosier of Heaton Property Investments, which is based at Heaton House on the Cams Estate, said: “Following the freehold purchase of Leroux House from us, we are pleased to welcome Hughes & Salvidge to the Cams Estate.”