Human-powered flight, biotech, and online security take centre stage at the UK’s fastest-growing Innovation Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

"A busy buzz of a day" was the verdict from British Business Bank, a proud Venturefest South partner, after the record-breaking #VFS24: Festival of Innovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at Utilita Bowl, Southampton, welcomed over 1,000 participants, from startups to established businesses, showcasing the South’s thriving innovation ecosystem.

“This year’s brilliant event spanned all stages of the business journey, from startup to scale-up. It featured hands-on innovation showcases, expert speakers, and countless valuable conversations among entrepreneurs, investors, universities, and business support providers,” said Susan Elliott, Senior Manager at the British Business Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants explored an extraordinary mix of sectors, ranging from ocean science to startup funding and advanced technologies, all within the buzzing Innovation Zone. Attendees celebrated the Seed, Grow, and Sell theme, representing every phase of business development through keynote sessions, tailored workshops, and inspiring Innovation Talks.

#VFS24: A vibrant festival connecting innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders

Chair of Venturefest South, Ed Gould, shared: "What a day! Seeing so many startup and scaling businesses connect, collaborate, and thrive was truly inspiring. This event caps off an incredible year of activity across the South, cementing the region as the go-to destination for turning good ideas into great businesses."

BAFTA-nominated gaming entrepreneur Mike Hawkyard opened the festival with an insightful keynote on creativity and innovation in the dynamic gaming industry. "It was an honour to share my experiences with the next generation of game developers," he said.

Award-Winning Talent and Interactive Highlights The VFS Awards recognised exceptional talent: Securium: Innovator of the Year MyTender.IO: Early-Stage Innovator Award Enertor: Winner of the Open Mic Competition Emerging talents pitched groundbreaking ideas in the New Entrepreneurs Zone, while the Investment Hub offered crucial insights on funding and scaling businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other festival highlights included: Cutting-edge ocean science discussions in the Ocean Hub, led by the National Oceanography Centre. Outdoor displays featuring a human-powered aircraft and an autonomous underwater vehicle. The vibrant Gaming Hub, where participants engaged with gaming innovators and enjoyed interactive arcade experiences.

Venturefest South’s year-long programme has positively impacted over 10,000 businesses and individuals. It is supported by key partners: Arts University Bournemouth, Blake Morgan, Barclays Eagle Labs, Openshaw & Co., Innovate UK, National Biofilms Innovation Centre, Innovate UK ICURe, FSE Group, National Oceanography Centre, DSTL, South Hampshire College Group, Carswell Gould, University of Winchester, University of Southampton, University of Portsmouth, British Business Bank, Creative Network South and Solent Partners.

“This not-for-profit programme continues to build the South’s reputation as a hub for innovation, offering early-stage businesses a platform to grow and scale, while attracting investors and collaborators to the region," added Ed Gould.

For more details, visit www.venturefestsouth.co.uk