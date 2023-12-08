The owner of a popular coffee shop and cafe is having to make ‘tough decisions’ as he faces financial challenges.

The statement was posted on Instagram and he said that he ‘desperately’ wants to ‘save HG as you know it’ and he has even cut back on the stickers used on the takeaway cups.

The business has been affected by the combination of the pandemic, the energy increase, the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Popular coffee shop, Hunter Gatherer risks closing due to cost of living prices Pictured: Owner Brian Morton outside Hunter Gatherer, Southsea on Friday 8th December 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Brain Morton said: “Obviously coming out of the pandemic, we thought that we might return to some sense of normality and then it was the invasion of Ukraine and ever since then we have seen all sorts of price rises across the products that we buy.

"I’m facing some tough decisions in the next coupe of weeks. I’m staying positive about the future and my friends and family have all been amazing.

"I have had a brilliant response from the post which has been really overwhelming – there are a lot of different emotions on a daily basis."