Hunter Gatherer Coffee in Southsea could close by New Year if locals fail to support them
Hunter Gatherer opened up in Albert Road, Southsea, in 2016, and it has been a popular eatery ever since – but due to a number of factors, the owner, Brian Morton, has had to publish a heartfelt plea with locals to support him otherwise he will have to shut up shop.
The statement was posted on Instagram and he said that he ‘desperately’ wants to ‘save HG as you know it’ and he has even cut back on the stickers used on the takeaway cups.
The business has been affected by the combination of the pandemic, the energy increase, the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.
Brian said that the has been dealing with these challenges for months and that he has had to make significant cut backs in order to remain opening.
Brain Morton said: “Obviously coming out of the pandemic, we thought that we might return to some sense of normality and then it was the invasion of Ukraine and ever since then we have seen all sorts of price rises across the products that we buy.
"I’m facing some tough decisions in the next coupe of weeks. I’m staying positive about the future and my friends and family have all been amazing.
"I have had a brilliant response from the post which has been really overwhelming – there are a lot of different emotions on a daily basis."
Brian is hoping that locals will decide to stop off at the coffee shop in order to keep the business running.