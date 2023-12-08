There is plenty to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend – here are some of our suggestions.

The following activities and events are taking place on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10.

Fratton Christmas Fair

Fratton Community Centre is hosting its annual Christmas Fair this Saturday. The festive event will take place between 10.00am and 2.00pm and is set to feature games, craft stalls and live entertainment. Find out all the details here.

Here are 7 things to do this weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Port Solent’s Christmas Festival

Port Solent will be transformed into a winter wonderland as a two day Christmas festival is set to take place.

Thousands of people will flock to Port Solent this weekend to get into the festive spirit as local traders and businesses come together to offer something for all of the family.

The event will take place on December 9 and 10 and there will be more than 100 under-cover market stalls, all of which will be offering festive favourites. For more information – including the full line-up of entertainment, read on here.

Powder Monkey Brewery Winter Market

Gosport’s Powder Monkey Brewery – in Priddy’s Hard - is hosting a festive spectacular thiis weekend, featuring a raft of entertainment and refreshments. During the two-day event, guests will be entertained by vehicles displayed by the Southside Transporters, music from Rocks N’ Groynes Sea Shanties and The Brass Holes Brass Band, and get the chance to explore the site’s historic features. Find out more here.

Watch a the Pompey Panto

Hook: The Further Adventures of Peter Pan stars TV’s James Argent and Shaun Williams (Barry from Eastenders) and run at the Kings Theatre in Southsea until December 31. For tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

Join a Parkrun

Parkruns are free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run.

Keydell’s Christmas walk

The popular festive walk at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean is a firm family favourite for many, featuring magic scenes, photo opportunities and (of course) some reindeer. You can also combine it with a trip to see the big man himself, as well as pay a visit to the garden centre's fantastic Christmas decorations shop. Find out all the details here.

Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village