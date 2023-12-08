7 fantastic Portsmouth area things to do in this weekend including Christmas fairs
The following activities and events are taking place on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10.
Fratton Christmas Fair
Fratton Community Centre is hosting its annual Christmas Fair this Saturday. The festive event will take place between 10.00am and 2.00pm and is set to feature games, craft stalls and live entertainment. Find out all the details here.
Port Solent’s Christmas Festival
Port Solent will be transformed into a winter wonderland as a two day Christmas festival is set to take place.
Thousands of people will flock to Port Solent this weekend to get into the festive spirit as local traders and businesses come together to offer something for all of the family.
The event will take place on December 9 and 10 and there will be more than 100 under-cover market stalls, all of which will be offering festive favourites. For more information – including the full line-up of entertainment, read on here.
Powder Monkey Brewery Winter Market
Gosport’s Powder Monkey Brewery – in Priddy’s Hard - is hosting a festive spectacular thiis weekend, featuring a raft of entertainment and refreshments. During the two-day event, guests will be entertained by vehicles displayed by the Southside Transporters, music from Rocks N’ Groynes Sea Shanties and The Brass Holes Brass Band, and get the chance to explore the site’s historic features. Find out more here.
Watch a the Pompey Panto
Hook: The Further Adventures of Peter Pan stars TV’s James Argent and Shaun Williams (Barry from Eastenders) and run at the Kings Theatre in Southsea until December 31. For tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.
Join a Parkrun
Parkruns are free weekly races held across the country – including in Portsmouth. You can find your race on the Parkrun website, and for more details about the best Parkruns in and around Portsmouth, see here: Parkruns: Courses in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Whiteley and what they are like to run.
Keydell’s Christmas walk
The popular festive walk at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean is a firm family favourite for many, featuring magic scenes, photo opportunities and (of course) some reindeer. You can also combine it with a trip to see the big man himself, as well as pay a visit to the garden centre's fantastic Christmas decorations shop. Find out all the details here.
Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village
There are a number of Christmas markets across the area, but the one at Gunwharf Quays is a strong contender, with number of festive stalls, food and drink and rides on offer - with fruit crumble and Yorkshire Pudding wraps among this year's offerings. The lights in Gunwharf themselves are also gorgeous and you can pay a visit to soak up the atmosphere and grab a cup of hot chocolate to get into the festive spirit. Find out more here.