Hunter Gatherer Coffee: 'Overwhelming' response from locals following coffee shop's plea to be supported
Hunter Gatherer Coffee in Southsea has made a desperate plea on social media for locals to continue to support them as much as possible – otherwise it will have to close up shop by the new year.
The shop, which is located in Albert Road, opened in 2016 and has overcome a number of obstacles, but the combination of the cost of living crisis, the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine has all taken its toll on the running of the business.
The News published a story regarding the situation that the independent shop is currently facing and the response has been amazing.
Brian Morton, owner of Hunter Gatherer Coffee has been blown away by the support that he has received since voicing his concerns and a large number of people turned up at the shop over the weekend to show their support.
In a Facebook post, Brian said: “Wow. Your response to our call for help has been truly overwhelming and heart warming – Apologies, if we had run out of anything, or if you had to wait longer than usual. We weren’t expecting so many to come and pay us a visit. If I haven’t replied to your message it is because I am still going through them.
"My heart is truly full. It has been so great to see all your faces and hear your kind words of support and the stories you have of HG.
"The fight is not over, but you folks have certainly shown that HG is more than just a cafe.
"It’s a vital and much loved part of the community. We desperately want to continue to be part of your day/week.”
Commenting on The News’ story, Rosamund Derby said: "Great coffee and food, friendly staff, warm atmosphere. Please support if you can - don't let the big corporates strip out the remaining individuality.”
Commenting on The News’ story, Fiona Agombar said: “Hunter Gatherer was a lifeline for me. I am so sorry to read this and hope it can be saved.”