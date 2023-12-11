The owner of a popular coffee shop in Southsea has been left ‘overwhelmed’ at the support of locals.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The shop, which is located in Albert Road, opened in 2016 and has overcome a number of obstacles, but the combination of the cost of living crisis, the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine has all taken its toll on the running of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular coffee shop, Hunter Gatherer risks closing due to cost of living prices Pictured: Owner Brian Morton outside Hunter Gatherer, Southsea on Friday 8th December 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

In a Facebook post, Brian said: “Wow. Your response to our call for help has been truly overwhelming and heart warming – Apologies, if we had run out of anything, or if you had to wait longer than usual. We weren’t expecting so many to come and pay us a visit. If I haven’t replied to your message it is because I am still going through them.

SEE ALSO: Hunter Gatherer Coffee in Southsea could close by New Year if locals fail to support them

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fight is not over, but you folks have certainly shown that HG is more than just a cafe.

"It’s a vital and much loved part of the community. We desperately want to continue to be part of your day/week.”

Commenting on The News’ story, Rosamund Derby said: "Great coffee and food, friendly staff, warm atmosphere. Please support if you can - don't let the big corporates strip out the remaining individuality.”