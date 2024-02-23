The deli, located in Elm Grove, Southsea, has been a cherished and popular eatery in the city, serving up delicious freshly made dishes and promoting the importance of all types of food. The team are now celebrating a momentous occasion – the deli’s sixth birthday. Owner Daniel Nowland has secured a brilliant team that are passionate about presenting customers with fresh, colourful food that strikes the right balance between healthy and ‘indulgent’ – and the business is constantly evolving to keep up with the constantly-changing demands.

"We pride ourselves on using as many local producers and as many local ingredients as possible. We make very colourful food, fresh every single day so we are really into bright, colourful, a mix of healthy and indulgent – it’s a real mix. We really promote eating everything in moderation and enjoying fresh food.

"The future is looking really good. The business continues to grow, we are doing more now, more outside catering, more events. We also have a cookery school business on the side as well which is great.

"The deli is continuing to grow, we have just started to open on Sundays so we are now seven days a week which is going to be great.”

Daniel added: "We opened a year or two before the pandemic hit which was quite a shock but we survived. I think the key thing for us for surviving six years has been really listening to customers, adapting, evolving what we do and just always listening to our customers with what they want, what we can do to help them more – I don’t think anything is ever finished, I think it is always a work in progress.”

Here are six pictures celebrating The Southsea Deli’s sixth birthday:

Owner Daniel Nowland, Luke Blay, general manager, Oscar Tighe and Pella Manuel, deli assistants.

2 . Southsea Deli in Elm Grove, Southsea Southsea Deli in Elm Grove, Southsea, are celebrating their sixth birthday. Picture: Sarah Standing (220224-7315) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Southsea Deli in Elm Grove, Southsea Southsea Deli in Elm Grove, Southsea, are celebrating their sixth birthday. Picture: Sarah Standing (220224-7298) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

One of the Ploughman's that Southsea Deli have available.