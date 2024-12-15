Iconic Coca-Cola truck dazzles crowds at Gunwharf Quays during visit to Portsmouth - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Dec 2024, 11:06 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 20:15 BST
Thousands of people flocked to Gunwharf Quays yesterday (Saturday, December 14) to see the iconic Coca-Cola truck which made a return visit to Portsmouth.

Having already stopped off at several locations across the UK, the soft drink company spread some festive cheer during its visit with thousands of shoppers taking the opportunity to get up close to the famous truck which features in the company’s Christmas advertising.

Coca Cola recently published the video on its website so people could watch it all year round.

A new 16-second version of the advert, which was seen on TV screens in November, featured the classic tune and one of the lorries driving through a wintry village. The advert is different this year, with the company entirely using AI rather than actors.

Pictures by Alex Shute:

Pictured - Crowds gathering to get a look at the famous truck. Photos by Alex Shute

1. The Coca Cola truck at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

Pictured - Crowds gathering to get a look at the famous truck. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - The Perera family, with baby Aura, 4 months Photos by Alex Shute

2. The Coca Cola truck at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

Pictured - The Perera family, with baby Aura, 4 months Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - The Phelps family from the Isle of Wight Photos by Alex Shute

3. The Coca Cola truck at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

Pictured - The Phelps family from the Isle of Wight Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - Crowds gathering to get a look at the famous truck. Photos by Alex Shute

4. The Coca Cola truck at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

Pictured - Crowds gathering to get a look at the famous truck. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

