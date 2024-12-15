Having already stopped off at several locations across the UK, the soft drink company spread some festive cheer during its visit with thousands of shoppers taking the opportunity to get up close to the famous truck which features in the company’s Christmas advertising.

A new 16-second version of the advert, which was seen on TV screens in November, featured the classic tune and one of the lorries driving through a wintry village. The advert is different this year, with the company entirely using AI rather than actors.