Having already stopped off at several locations across the UK, the soft drink company spread some festive cheer during its visit with thousands of shoppers taking the opportunity to get up close to the famous truck which features in the company’s Christmas advertising.
A new 16-second version of the advert, which was seen on TV screens in November, featured the classic tune and one of the lorries driving through a wintry village. The advert is different this year, with the company entirely using AI rather than actors.
1. The Coca Cola truck at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
Pictured - Crowds gathering to get a look at the famous truck. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. The Coca Cola truck at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
Pictured - The Perera family, with baby Aura, 4 months Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. The Coca Cola truck at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
Pictured - The Phelps family from the Isle of Wight Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. The Coca Cola truck at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
Pictured - Crowds gathering to get a look at the famous truck. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.