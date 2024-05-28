Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire is home to only one Ikea shop where shoppers can browse a huge range of furniture - here is everything you need to know before visiting.

Where is IKEA in Hampshire?

IKEA in Southampton is located in West Quay Road - SO15 1GY - and is one of the biggest in the country with four floors and roughly 34,000 square metres of floor space.

What does it sell?

IKEA is famous for its flat-pack furniture, but also sells good including outdoor products, plants, lighting, kitchenware, DIY materials and food.

Opening times

From Monday to Friday, Ikea opens from 10am to 9pm. On Saturdays, it opens from 9am to 9pm and on Sundays it opens from 11am to 5pm. On bank holidays, it opens from 10am to 9pm.

Småland children’s play area

Småland, “a magical forest full of play and fun”, is open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, it opens from 11am to 5pm. Last entry is one hour before the play area closes.

Does it sell meatballs?

IKEA offers “a modern taste of Sweden with honest, affordable and appetising food” from its famous meatballs to coffee and cake. The IKEA Bistro is open from 10am to 9pm, Monday to Friday. On Staurdays it opens from 9am to 9pm and on Sundays it opens from 11am to 5pm.

The IKEA restaurant is open from 9.30am to 8.30pm, Monday to Friday. On Saturdays it opens from 9am to 8.30pm, on Sundays from 10am to 4pm and on Bank Holidays from 9.30am to 6.30pm. The Swedish Food Market is open from Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm, between 11am and 5pm on Saturdays and 11am and 5pm on Sundays.

Hampshire’s only Ikea store is in Southampton.

Does it offer Click and Collect?

Click and collect for Ikea orders is available in Portsmouth at Tesco Extra in the Pompey Centre, as well as at IKEA store itself. Customers who opt for Click and Collect must come on the day indicated in the 'ready to collect' email they are sent.​​

Click and collect is available during the following hours:

Monday - Friday

10am - 9pm

Saturday

9am to 9pm

Sunday

9am to 5pm

Bank holidays

10am to 7pm

IKEA Southampton Parking

Customers who spend £30 or more at Ikea in Southampton can park for free for three hours.

How to validate your ticket 1. Park your car, your registration number was captured as you entered. 2. Whilst in store, you will receive a QR code plus your receipt for 3 hours free parking when you spend £30 or over. 3. When you are ready to leave, visit a pay station on level 0, level 1 or an exit barrier, enter your registration number, scan your parking voucher and pay by card if any balance is required. 4. Drive out, your registration number is captured on exit and the barrier will open.

Customers who spend less than £30 must pay using the machines in the multi-storey car park.

