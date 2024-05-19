From one of the oldest pubs in the city, The Dolphin, to pubs that have play areas, there are so many places that are family friendly.
Here are 11 restaurants in the city that are family friendly:
1. Family friendly pubs in Portsmouth
Portsmouth is full of traditional pubs that are family friendly and here are just a few. Photo: Google
2. The Florence Arms, Southsea
The Florence Arms is known for having a warm and friendly atmosphere and it is a perfect place to take the family. Picture: Malcolm Wells (14532-2274) Photo: Malcolm Wells
3. Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre, Portsmouth
The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre has been designed to welcome families and there is a soft play area which is perfect if you have young children wanting to play instead of sitting with the adults. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: -
4. The Eastney Tavern, Southsea
Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub is known for being welcoming. It has been described as a 'comfortable pub ideal for family get-togethers'. Photo: Google Maps