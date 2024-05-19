In pictures: 11 incredibly family friendly pubs in Portsmouth including The Wellington and The Dolphin

By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 13:21 BST
Portsmouth comes equipped with a range of pubs that are ideal venues for a gathering.

Trying to find a pub that is perfect for everyone in the family can be tricky – but look no further because here are 11 pubs in Portsmouth that are family friendly.

From one of the oldest pubs in the city, The Dolphin, to pubs that have play areas, there are so many places that are family friendly.

Portsmouth is full of traditional pubs that are family friendly and here are just a few.

The Florence Arms is known for having a warm and friendly atmosphere and it is a perfect place to take the family. Picture: Malcolm Wells (14532-2274)

2. The Florence Arms, Southsea

The Florence Arms is known for having a warm and friendly atmosphere and it is a perfect place to take the family. Picture: Malcolm Wells (14532-2274) Photo: Malcolm Wells

The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre has been designed to welcome families and there is a soft play area which is perfect if you have young children wanting to play instead of sitting with the adults. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre, Portsmouth

The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre has been designed to welcome families and there is a soft play area which is perfect if you have young children wanting to play instead of sitting with the adults. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: -

Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub is known for being welcoming. It has been described as a 'comfortable pub ideal for family get-togethers'.

4. The Eastney Tavern, Southsea

Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub is known for being welcoming. It has been described as a 'comfortable pub ideal for family get-togethers'. Photo: Google Maps

