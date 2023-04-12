The Your Voice 2 exhibition at the Round Tower in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth displays a selection of works produced as part of a community venture run by Motiv8 . Young people aged 13-18 from vulnerable backgrounds took part in workshops with prominent local artists to create collages, sculptures, photographs and textiles.

The workshops used oral recordings as a springboard, previously recorded by the young people of both themselves and mature and elderly people from the community speaking about their lives and lived experiences. These discussions - held in 2022 - explored touched on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War and Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and highlighted intergenerational connections.