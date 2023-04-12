News you can trust since 1877
In Pictures: 11 pictures from Motiv8's Your Voice 2 exhibition at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth

The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth has opened its doors this week to showcase work produced by local young people backed by a local youth charity.

By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST

The Your Voice 2 exhibition at the Round Tower in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth displays a selection of works produced as part of a community venture run by Motiv8. Young people aged 13-18 from vulnerable backgrounds took part in workshops with prominent local artists to create collages, sculptures, photographs and textiles.

The workshops used oral recordings as a springboard, previously recorded by the young people of both themselves and mature and elderly people from the community speaking about their lives and lived experiences. These discussions - held in 2022 - explored touched on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War and Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and highlighted intergenerational connections.

Six artists in Portsmouth were given residencies to conceive and deliver creative workshops for young people from the city. The workshops – part of Project Caboodle – were run by local artists Tom Boulton ,Lauren Fry, Ashley John, Rachel Johnson, Tony Spencer, Michael Whelan in association with Motiv8. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Six artists in Portsmouth were given residencies to conceive and deliver creative workshops for young people from the city. The workshops – part of Project Caboodle – were run by local artists Tom Boulton ,Lauren Fry, Ashley John, Rachel Johnson, Tony Spencer, Michael Whelan in association with Motiv8. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Read on to see 11 pictures from inside the exhibition.

Pictured is Jade Tipp, Iris Tipp, 13, and Edie Tipp, 10, looking around the exhibition Your Voice 2 exhibition. Project Caboodle and Motiv8 exhibition to coincide with the culmination of a four month programme, whereby six artists in Portsmouth were given residencies to conceive and deliver creative workshops for young people from the city. The workshops have resulted in a striking and collaborative body of work that reveals intergenerational experiences and connections. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Pictured is Jade Tipp, Iris Tipp, 13, and Edie Tipp, 10, looking around the exhibition Your Voice 2 exhibition. Project Caboodle and Motiv8 exhibition to coincide with the culmination of a four month programme, whereby six artists in Portsmouth were given residencies to conceive and deliver creative workshops for young people from the city. The workshops have resulted in a striking and collaborative body of work that reveals intergenerational experiences and connections. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Young people aged 13-18 from vulnerable backgrounds took part in workshops with prominent local artists to create collages, sculptures, photographs and textiles. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Young people aged 13-18 from vulnerable backgrounds took part in workshops with prominent local artists to create collages, sculptures, photographs and textiles. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Young people aged 13-18 from vulnerable backgrounds took part in workshops with prominent local artists to create works like collages, sculptures, photographs and textiles. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Young people aged 13-18 from vulnerable backgrounds took part in workshops with prominent local artists to create works like collages, sculptures, photographs and textiles. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
The workshops – part of Project Caboodle – were run by local artists Tom Boulton ,Lauren Fry, Ashley John, Rachel Johnson, Tony Spencer, Michael Whelan in association with Motiv8. Tuesday 11th April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.The workshops – part of Project Caboodle – were run by local artists Tom Boulton ,Lauren Fry, Ashley John, Rachel Johnson, Tony Spencer, Michael Whelan in association with Motiv8. Tuesday 11th April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Motiv8 Skills and Enterprise Hub service manager Sophie King said: ‘It led on from a project we had last year which was Heritage Lottery funded. The arists have chosen some of the words from the interviews and the young people have worked with them to create art around that. All of the workshops they did and the mediums they used, the young people had never done before.' Picture: Sam Stephenson.Motiv8 Skills and Enterprise Hub service manager Sophie King said: ‘It led on from a project we had last year which was Heritage Lottery funded. The arists have chosen some of the words from the interviews and the young people have worked with them to create art around that. All of the workshops they did and the mediums they used, the young people had never done before.' Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Project Caboodle creative director Michael Whelan said: ‘The Your Voice 2 project focuses on building skill sets and increasing confidence through a series of creative workshops and activities for young people in the Portsmouth area.' Picture: Sam Stephenson.Project Caboodle creative director Michael Whelan said: ‘The Your Voice 2 project focuses on building skill sets and increasing confidence through a series of creative workshops and activities for young people in the Portsmouth area.' Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Motiv8 South is a Portsmouth based charity that supports young people by building trusting relationships and helping equip them with the skills, resilience and opportunities to thrive.Motiv8 South is a Portsmouth based charity that supports young people by building trusting relationships and helping equip them with the skills, resilience and opportunities to thrive.
The oral recordings which inspired the mixed media creations can be heard on the project’s podcast, and are held at the Portsmouth City Council Archives for future generations to access.The oral recordings which inspired the mixed media creations can be heard on the project’s podcast, and are held at the Portsmouth City Council Archives for future generations to access.
As well as viewing the impressive selection of artwork, visitors to the exhibition also have the chance to view inside the historic Round Tower fort - a grade 1 listed building.As well as viewing the impressive selection of artwork, visitors to the exhibition also have the chance to view inside the historic Round Tower fort - a grade 1 listed building.
You can visit the Your Voice 2 exhibition between 11am and 3pm until Friday, April 14.You can visit the Your Voice 2 exhibition between 11am and 3pm until Friday, April 14.
