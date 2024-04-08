Circus Extreme has set up shop on Southsea Common and will be wowing families with some daring performances this month. This year the circus is embarking on a world tour and Portsmouth is lucky enough to be one of the stops along the way – from clowns to death defying stunts, there will be something for everyone. My Portsmouth By Drone has captured some brilliant drone footage of the circus set up on the common and it is astonishing to see.