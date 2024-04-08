In Pictures: Astonishing drone footage captures Circus Extreme set up on Southsea Common

The circus has come to town – and some incredible drone footage has captured the set up.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Apr 2024, 09:12 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 10:16 BST

Circus Extreme has set up shop on Southsea Common and will be wowing families with some daring performances this month. This year the circus is embarking on a world tour and Portsmouth is lucky enough to be one of the stops along the way – from clowns to death defying stunts, there will be something for everyone. My Portsmouth By Drone has captured some brilliant drone footage of the circus set up on the common and it is astonishing to see.

The circus will be in Southsea between April 4 to April 21 and for more information about show timings, click here.

Here are 5 drone pictures of the circus:

Incredible drone footage captures the circus on Southsea Common. Picture: My Portsmouth By Drone

