In Pictures: Here are 15 dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area

The city is packed with a range of amazing places to eat – and here are some which will also welcome your precious pooches.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST

It can be stressful trying to figure out if you can take your furry companion out with you when you go to lunch or a coffee – but the city is full of cafes and bars that are more than happy to have your dog tag along.

Here are 15 places in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are dog friendly:

Nell's is a hot spot for locals looking for their coffee fix and not only are they dog friendly, but they also serve up mouth watering food. On their brunch menu is a traditional full English breakfast which is one to beat.

1. Nells, Old Portsmouth

Photo: Google Street View

Southsea Coffee has been loved by so many due to the quality of their dishes and coffee, so much so that they have opened up another shop to make sure that everyone can have the opportunity to experience what all of the locals love.

2. Southsea Coffee

Photo: Google Street View

The Tenth Hole tearooms is a good place for dog walkers to get a piece of cake and a coffee, and the tearooms are one of the most well-known destinations in the city. People flock to get a taste of their homemade cakes, the only down side is that there is so many delicious treats to choose from.

3. The Tenth Hole, Southsea

Photo: Habibur Rahman

@Mumms Cafe in Highland Road, Southsea, is a warm and friendly cafe that is a popular choice amongst many not only for being dog friendly, but also due to the quality of the food which comes at a good price. If you are finishing up a walk with your pup, why not treat yourself to a jumbo breakfast to fuel your day?

4. @Mumms Cafe, Southsea

Photo: Sarah Standing

