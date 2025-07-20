Photo of the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Pictured is front of the Oliver Bonas shop.placeholder image
Photo of the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Pictured is front of the Oliver Bonas shop.

In pictures: New Oliver Bonas shop opens at Gunwharf Quays

By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jul 2025, 11:29 BST
Fashion and homeware retailer Oliver Bonas opened its first ever UK outlet store at Gunwharf Quays on Saturday.

The 2,438 sq ft store is located on The Avenues next to Kate Spade and sells homeware, fashion, jewellery, and novelty – with most items available at a minimum 30 per cent discount.

Founded in 1993 with an aim to bring joy through uplifting and inspiring design, Oliver Bonas is an independent British lifestyle store which sells a range of fashion and homeware collections.

The store at Gunwharf Quays offers a huge selection of Oliver Bonas clothing, accessories and furniture at outlet prices, with the retailer saying that all items curated with the belief that design has the power to positively affect how we feel.

Sevda Cankorur, head of retail at Oliver Bonas, added: “We’re thrilled to be opening our very first outlet store at Gunwharf Quays. This is an exciting milestone for Oliver Bonas as we expand into the outlet space, making our joyful and design-led products more accessible to even more customers."

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “This news not only reinforces Gunwharf Quays’ position as a leading outlet shopping destination but also highlights the continued confidence in bricks-and-mortar retail that we’re seeing.

“Our guests have told us they’ve been keen to shop Oliver Bonas at outlet prices for some time now, so we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up. We can’t wait to browse the store once it opens its doors this Saturday.”

See pictures from the store’s opening day below.

Artwork on display at the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

1. New Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays

Artwork on display at the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Photo: Alec Chapman

Photo of the cashier at the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Pictured is Rose Swatton serving a customer.

2. New Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays

Photo of the cashier at the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Pictured is Rose Swatton serving a customer. Photo: Alec Chapman

Artwork on display at the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

3. New Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays

Artwork on display at the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Photo: Alec Chapman

Photo of customer James Joseph enjoying the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

4. New Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays

Photo of customer James Joseph enjoying the new Oliver Bonas store at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Photo: Alec Chapman

