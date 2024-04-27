In Pictures: Our readers told us their favourite pubs to visit before a Pompey F.C game

Portsmouth is home to many glorious public houses that welcome Pompey fans before a game.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Apr 2024, 12:16 BST

We asked our readers what their favourite pubs are in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas – and we received a lot of responses. From The British Queen to The Froddington Arms and The Raven, there is a whole list of fantastic places to visit.

Here are 13 brilliant pubs to visit before a Pompey game:

1. Best pubs in Portsmouth

Here are some of the best pubs to visit before a football game, according to our readers. Photo: Google

The Eastney Tavern is a brilliant place to visit before a Pompey match.

2. The Eastney Tavern - Southsea

The Eastney Tavern is a brilliant place to visit before a Pompey match. Photo: Google Maps

This Victorian pub, can be found in Francis Avenue in Southsea and it was refurbished in the 1990's.

3. The Northcote Hotel, Southsea

This Victorian pub, can be found in Francis Avenue in Southsea and it was refurbished in the 1990's. Photo: Steve Reid

The Ship Anson is a lovely place to have a drink before an exciting match. Pictured: Landlords Maria and Keith Newby (170223-9718)

4. The Ship Anson

The Ship Anson is a lovely place to have a drink before an exciting match. Pictured: Landlords Maria and Keith Newby (170223-9718) Photo: Sarah Standing

