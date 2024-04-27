Here are 8 fantastic pictures of the football pitch at Fratton Park:
1. Fratton Park
Drone footage has captured some incredible images of the football pitch at Fratton Park as it gets ready for next season. Picture credit: My Portsmouth By Drone Photo: My Portsmouth By Drone
2. Fratton Park
Drone footage has captured some incredible images of the football pitch at Fratton Park as it gets ready for next season. Picture credit: My Portsmouth By Drone Photo: My Portsmouth By Drone
3. Fratton Park
Drone footage has captured some incredible images of the football pitch at Fratton Park as it gets ready for next season. Picture credit: My Portsmouth By Drone Photo: My Portsmouth By Drone
4. Fratton Park
Drone footage has captured some incredible images of the football pitch at Fratton Park as it gets ready for next season. Picture credit: My Portsmouth By Drone Photo: My Portsmouth By Drone