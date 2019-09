The Oast House near Selbourne is listed with the guide price of £4m and comes with two holiday cottages as well as farm land. It is described as a ‘rare opportunity’. See what it is like inside.

Aerial view of Oast House in Hampshire BCM Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Gateway entrance to Oast House. Mark Hardy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Inside the 4m Oast House mansion in Hampshire - a staircase in the property. Mark Hardy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Inside the 4m Oast House mansion in Hampshire. Mark Hardy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more