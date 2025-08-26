Insignis talent strengthens strategic partnership with Make UK Defence

Insignis, part of the STR Group, an award-winning recruitment company based in Portsmouth, is proud to announce the strengthening of its partnership with Make UK Defence, further reinforcing its commitment to supporting the UK’s defence supply chain sector.

As a trusted talent partner in engineering, defence and technology, this collaboration positions Insignis at the centre of an industry committed to driving innovation, resilience and sustainable growth. Working closely with Make UK Defence, Insignis joins leading organisations in the sector such as BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Thales, to play an active role in shaping the future of UK defence.

Key areas of collaboration include:

Attracting and retaining top-tier talent

Ensuring defence organisations have access to the highly skilled professionals required for success.

Shaping policies that matter

Contributing expertise to discussions influencing the future of the sector.

Connecting with innovators and suppliers

Strengthening networks that drive collaboration and growth.

Leveraging programmes such as Fit for Defence

Supporting organisations to become more resilient, competitive and future-ready.

Committed to the UK Defence industry

“This partnership is more than a collaboration; it is a commitment,” said Clive Hutchings, STR Group’s Founder and Executive Director. “We are delighted to embed ourselves further within the UK defence sector and to contribute to shaping the future of this dynamic and world-renowned industry.”

Make UK Defence also welcomed the development, stating:

“We’re delighted to work with Insignis, part of the STR Group, as the recruitment partner of Make UK Defence, further strengthening our mission to support and grow the UK’s defence supply chain. Insignis have been instrumental in placing every new team member of Make UK Defence for over two years, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Supporting the future of UK defence

Insignis is committed to ensuring the sector has access to the right people, expertise, and opportunities to meet the challenges of tomorrow. With a proven track record of supporting industry-leading companies worldwide, Insignis builds lasting partnerships based on results, trust and transparency.

For organisations seeking to strengthen their workforce or professionals aiming to develop their careers within defence and engineering, Insignis offers a smarter, more holistic approach to recruitment.

📩 Contact:https://insignistalent.com/contact-us