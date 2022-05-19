Institute of Directors to host Winchester talk on automation for Hampshire businesses

The Institute of Directors (IoD) event, called The New Financial Ecosystem, will take place at Chilcomb Down House in Winchester on Thursday, May 26.

Guest speakers from financial services firm Smith & Williamson will discuss innovative technology and automation that could be used to help Hampshire businesses thrive.

Aileen Ryan, chair of IoD Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: ‘Technological transformation is one of the biggest challenges facing business leaders and the pace of change accelerated during the pandemic.

‘Faced with a need to respond to rising costs and unpredictable economic conditions, it is incumbent on all directors to explore how we can make our organisations as lean and efficient as possible.’

The guest speakers will be Amy Harper and Paul Duckworth from Smith & Williamson.

Amy leads a team of accountancy specialists to deliver an outsourced finance service for businesses. She specialises in cloud accounting solutions and advises businesses on how to make use of the financial ecosystem to make businesses more efficient.

Paul has more than 30 years’ experience in corporate tax, providing tax compliance and advisory services to ambitious, privately owned businesses. He is also an expert on intellectual property issues.

Tickets cost £10 for IoD members and £20 for non-members.