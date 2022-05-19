Southsea fire crew called to garden bonfire reported as suspected lightning strike

The crew from Southsea Fire Station were called out to the fire in Fawcett Road last night.

The called had suspected the fire had been started by a lightning strike falling stormy weather across the area – but firefighters discovered the suspected blaze was a well managed bonfire in a garden.

Crew manager Wayne Goble said: ‘A resident gave us a call because of lightning that's been going on, they thought it was a lightning strike.

‘It’s is really good that people were thinking of that.

‘We were expecting a busy night.’

The firefighter advised people to be vigilant of lightning strikes and to ensure any controlled fires like bonfires as constantly attended.

He said: ‘We gave the resident some advice on controlled burning, what to be mindful of.

‘He had a hose pipe alongside, so it well managed.