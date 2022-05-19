Southsea fire crew called to garden bonfire reported as suspected lightning strike

FIREFIGHTERS in Southsea have been scrambled to a suspected lightning strike – which turned out to be a controlled bonfire in a resident’s garden.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 8:11 am

The crew from Southsea Fire Station were called out to the fire in Fawcett Road last night.

The called had suspected the fire had been started by a lightning strike falling stormy weather across the area – but firefighters discovered the suspected blaze was a well managed bonfire in a garden.

Crew manager Wayne Goble said: ‘A resident gave us a call because of lightning that's been going on, they thought it was a lightning strike.

Southsea fire crews were called to a suspected lightning strike last night - which turned out to be a bonfire in a resident's garden.

‘It’s is really good that people were thinking of that.

‘We were expecting a busy night.’

The firefighter advised people to be vigilant of lightning strikes and to ensure any controlled fires like bonfires as constantly attended.

He said: ‘We gave the resident some advice on controlled burning, what to be mindful of.

‘He had a hose pipe alongside, so it well managed.

‘We were there literally 15 minutes.’

