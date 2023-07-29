Irving & Co Brewers Ltd, based in Walton Road, Drayton, announced its closure on Facebook on July 26. The company is synonymous for its locally brewed beer, which has been distributed to pubs and entertainment venues across Portsmouth – winning numerous awards.

Owner Malcolm Irving wrote on social media: “It is with extreme sadness that I must announce that I am closing the brewery. It will come as no surprise that my reason for closure is a combination of a huge rise of energy prices combined with a huge rise in the commercial rent for our industrial unit.

Irving & Co Brewers, Walton Road, Drayton. Picture: Google Street View.

"After coming out of the tough times of the pandemic, I was reasonably confident that the brewery could pootle along quite nicely, happily doing what we enjoyed doing with a view that we would plod along for at least another four or five years and approaching retirement. The rises in rent and energy quite simply raised our break even points well beyond what we physically could do, even if in a tight market I could gain the extra customers.”

Mr Irving said a “firm local following” has been in operation over the past 16 years. "On a personal note I have thoroughly enjoyed the adventure it has been and especially the customers I have met over the years be they landlords, drinkers at the bar or my brewery shop customers that kept us alive during the pandemic,” Mr Irving added.