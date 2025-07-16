Is Portsmouth the best place to buy a house in Hampshire 2025?

The Short Answer

No, Portsmouth isn't the best place to buy a house in Hampshire in 2025 – but it might be perfect for your specific situation.

According to a comprehensive study by Portsmouth News analyzing 10 major Hampshire locations, Portsmouth ranks 4th out of 10 with an investment score of 6.85. While this puts it in the "good" category, three other locations scored higher:

Southampton (1st place): 7.59

What Makes Portsmouth Stand Out

🏠 Most Affordable Entry Point

Portsmouth offers the cheapest average property price in Hampshire at just £250,115. This makes it incredibly attractive for:

First-time buyers

Young professionals

Investors with limited capital

💰 Decent Rental Returns

With a rental yield of 5.4%, Portsmouth sits in the "good" category for investment returns. While not the highest (Southampton leads at 6.8%), it's still solid for generating rental income.

🚢 Unique Maritime Appeal

Portsmouth brings something special to the table:

Historic maritime heritage

HMS Victory and Historic Dockyard

Spinnaker Tower

Ferry services to the Isle of Wight

The Challenges Portsmouth Faces

🚨 Safety Concerns

Portsmouth has the highest crime rate among all Hampshire locations at 9.1 crimes per 1,000 residents. While this mainly reflects urban density rather than serious safety issues, it's still a consideration for families.

📈 Limited Growth Potential

While Portsmouth offers affordable entry, it doesn't score as highly for long-term capital appreciation compared to premium locations like Winchester.

Who Should Consider Portsmouth?

Portsmouth could be perfect if you're:

A first-time buyer looking for the most affordable entry point

An entry-level investor wanting to get started with limited capital

Someone who values maritime culture and coastal living

Looking for good transport links with ferry services and rail connections

The Better Alternatives

If you can stretch your budget, consider these higher-ranking options:

Southampton (1st Place)

Average price: £270,000

Highest rental yield: 6.8%

Strong job market and university presence

Best overall investment score

Winchester (2nd Place)

Premium location with excellent growth potential

Outstanding transport links to London

Rich history and cultural amenities

Higher prices but better long-term appreciation

The Bottom Line

Portsmouth isn't the best place to buy in Hampshire, but it's definitely the most accessible. If you're working with a tight budget or want to get your foot on the property ladder, Portsmouth's £250,115 average price makes it an excellent starting point.

However, if you can afford slightly more, Southampton offers better overall value with higher rental yields and stronger economic fundamentals for just £20,000 more.

The key takeaway? Choose Portsmouth if affordability is your top priority, but consider Southampton or Winchester if you want the best long-term investment potential in Hampshire.

1 . Contributed Hampshire property price vs rental yield Photo: Submitted Photo Sales