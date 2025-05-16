Thousands of Sky customers were hit with the same major outage on Thursday evening (May 15), leaving households across the country unable to watch television or access the internet.

Customers began reporting issues at around 9.20pm on Thursday evening, with most of those having issues reporting that they could not get a signal on their Sky Q boxes. A handful of reports also mentioned having connectivity issues with their Sky internet at the same time.

Sky customers vented their frustration online. One person said: “Keeps going off onto standby or green light but the remote doesn't react, so have to restart the box!”

Another added: “I’m on my sixth reboot of the evening, here in Southport, of my SkyQ box. MySky App has not worked all evening, neither has the website. Incredibly frustrating, especially as it’s stony silence from Sky. They could easily put an update on their social media pages, if their website isn’t working and tell folk what the issue is!!”

Other customers were frustrated after their Sky Q box went down during the live broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final. One fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Does #Sky #skytv not realise that Eurovision is on?!” Another added: “Fuming! Missing parts of Eurovision because of @skytv cutting off. Wtf is going on????”

According to DownDetector.co.uk, reports of outages peaked at around 10.30pm, with more than 30,000 customers having issues. Reports reduced overnight but have slowly began to rise again this morning, with more than 2,000 customers reporting continuing issues by 6.30am.

Sky have not commented on the situation, with some customers frustrated at the lack of communication from the company. One person took to X to say: “There's clearly a serious nationwide problem with #SkyTV this evening but Sky have nothing about it on their website, X, Facebook or anywhere else.

“Very poor customer care @skytv.”

NationalWorld, which produced this story on behalf of The News, has reached out to Sky for comment.