Isle of Wight adventure park welcomes more than 40,000 visitors one month on from relaunch

Robin Hill Adventure Park, a family adventure destination set in 88 acres of open parkland and ancient woodland, is now entering a bold phase of growth after receiving a significant funding package.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a £1.4 million loan from Lloyds, local business owners and friends John Smith and Lee Priddle acquired the park in August 2024, bringing new life to the site following an extended closure in 2023.

An additional £560k asset finance package taken out this year has facilitated a new ‘adrenaline zone’ – a dedicated area featuring four high-octane attractions, including a high ropes course, clip’n’climb walls, a jump bag with three height settings, and the UK’s first ‘roller glider’ – just three months on from its relaunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the park is fast becoming a year-round attraction for both adults and children alike – with more than 16 additional features added in 2025, including real mini diggers, an electric boat safari and an indoor ice rink.

Jelly bean jump bags

During its first month, the park saw more than 40,000 visitors and has created more than 80 jobs in the local community, with further hires expected to support a growing number of guests as operations scale.

The business has also backed a new restaurant on site, The Heron Smoke House, run by the team behind The Heron in Ryde. Open to park guests and day visitors, the restaurant champions island produce, sourcing ingredients from local suppliers including Briddlesford Lodge Farm and Nunwell Farm.

Alongside its hospitality outlets, the park has also been working with local island businesses, and those from the wider region, to support its launch. This includes the four water-filled ‘jelly bean’ jump bags, made by the island company Seaflex Ltd, and the “Digger School” attraction which features real construction spec diggers, supplied by Southern UK based dealer C&O Construction Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longer-term plans for the business include the development of on-site holiday accommodation – including treehouses, wooden lodges and glamping tents – as well as an alternative therapy centre, all aimed at enhancing the park’s offering throughout the year.

Clip 'n climb

Lee Priddle, Chief Operating Officer of Robin Hill, said: “Bringing Robin Hill back to life has been an incredible journey. We saw its potential not just as a business, but as a place that truly matters to the local community.

“The backing we received from Lloyds was absolutely essential – it has allowed us to dream big and bring our vision to life. We have been able to deliver something truly special for the Isle of Wight. From visitors to our colleagues, and the local suppliers we partner with, the benefits of Robin Hill go far beyond our park.”

Samantha Holmes, Relationship Manager at Lloyds, added: “Robin Hill Adventure Park’s transformation is a fantastic example of a business that’s committed to both benefitting locals and attracting tourists.

“It’s been a privilege to support Lee and John in making their vision a reality, to revitalise a much-loved destination and deliver real economic benefits for the island.”