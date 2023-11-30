Portsmouth High School’s Gala Concert at the Cathedral of St Thomas, Old Portsmouth, was a triumph.

The highlight of the school’s musical calendar, the concert featured a record 199 performers thrilling a sold-out audience.The theme of the concert was Viva Italia! The sunny atmosphere and charm of Italy was beautifully conveyed by the members of the flute choir and Ukuladies who opened the concert.

Harmony and Cantabile mastered the Italian language through their expressive singing and the orchestra rounded out the first half with a rousing rendition of the Italian hymn of resistance, Bella Ciao.“It was a wonderful evening,’ said the Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Martin Pepper. “The young people taking part were inspiring to listen to and it was a joy to be in the audience.’There were plenty of non-Italian hits, including the rock group’s powerful Don’t Look Back in Anger – the Oasis favourite - and the slickly confident MusicalTheatre Club’s Ex-Wives from Six.

Mozart and Tchaikovsky were interpreted with maturity by musicians and scholars Florence, Anna, and Sophie, and Amélie wowed the crowd with the building intensity of Fly, Fly Away.The pinnacle of the evening was the world premiere of Voices from the Past, written by Director of Music, Mr George Tinsley, based upon his travels and research in Sicily and dedicated to pupils past and present.

The moving and complex piece featured chimes, authentic Italian sheep bells, tambourine, piano, and an enormous chorus comprised of hundreds of pupils and staff.

This was enhanced by the spine-tingling appearance of 14 PHS alumnae, dressed in angelic white, who poignantly ended the concert with the words “I can’t be lost when I’m at home.”

One parent said "it was the most moving piece I think I’ve ever heard. It was so beautiful it moved me to tears.”Alumna Amber Gould, from the Class of 2015, said: “It was wonderful to singing as part of the PHS music contingent again.

"It had been a true highlight of my time at the school and one that I didn’t think I’d get the opportunity to be part of again. To be able to come back for something so special was utter joy.”Mr Tinsley added: “It filled my heart with pride to hear this piece, so long in the making, sung with such passion and joy by our musicians.”The concert was performed to an audience of over 300, including The Mayor and Mayoress of Gosport, Portsmouth Councillors Chris Attwell and Suzy Horton, Portsmouth High School’s former Chair of Governors Krysia Butwilowska and the Girls’ Day School Trust’s Chief Executive Cheryl Giovannoni.Other Governors and members of staff and parents were in the audience.

1 . DSC_8262.jpg Musicians Amélie and Sophie. Picture by Sally Tiller Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . DSC_8253.jpg Alumnae return to sing (from left) Louise, Adele, Bria, Amber and Abiee, from the Class of 2015. Picture by Sally Tiller Photo: s Photo Sales