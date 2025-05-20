A much loved homeware and craft store has announced it is closing after seven years.

The owners of PO10 in Emsworth have taken to social media to announce that it will be closing at the end of June. Lisa Edgington and Denise Fishwick have made the “heart-breaking” decision to close with the economic climate meaning they are unable to make a “decent living”.

The owners of PO10 have announced it is closing at the end of June. | Google Maps

PO10 stocks goods from a number of different artisans including homeware, furniture, jewellery, gifts and dried flower bouquets. The announcement drew a number of comments on the social media post expressing their sadness at the news.

The post on Facebook said: “We have some sad news to share. After nearly seven wonderful years, PO10 will be closing its doors to the public at the end of June. It’s is a heart-breaking decision but probably no surprise in reality that this is where we find ourselves.

“Times are tough. The economy is hitting uncertain times, footfall has diminished, and there simply is no place for a business like ours to make a decent living anymore. We have had a wonderful time giving you all a truly exceptional experience of local talent in our shop.”

“Many of our artisans sell online so will still be accessible after we are gone and we would be happy to pass their details onto you. If you have any valid gift vouchers for our shop, please ensure they are spent before our closure at the end of June.

“Our Artisans will be departing mid-June and we will then be having a big clearance sale of all our final bits of stock, including fixtures and fittings all by the end of June. On behalf of all of us at PO10, we want to thank all of you who have supported us over the past few years.

“It truly has been a wonderful experience and have met (and have made great friends!) with so many customers and wouldn’t swap this experience for the world.”

The announcement drew a number of comments from dismayed locals who expressed their sadness at the news.