Fareham has welcomed a new restaurant specialising in Japanese cuisine - and according to its owners, the eatery is unique in the area.

Kumo officially opened on Sunday, July 2 – following a “soft launch” in June - and is situated at 10 West Street, Fareham - formerly the site of Ask Italian restaurant. It is owned and operated by Tao Peng and his wife Mao Mao.

Mao said: “My husband has loved Japanese Cuisine for over 10 years and worked in kitchens for over 20 years. We came to Fareham because we found there is no Japanese restaurant here. The pair are originally from China and have lived in Southampton for the past nine years. They previously ran a Japanese restaurant in Bournemouth.

Kumo specialises in traditional dishes such as sushi, sashimi, nigiri and ramen.

Mao added: “People here are really friendly. We want our business to be here a long time - not only one or two years, we would like to stay here 10 or 20 years - like a friend of the community.

“Every time people come here, they say the closest [Japanese restaurant] is in Portsmouth and it's tricky for them to get to. Now that we have Japanese food in Fareham, they are quite happy about this.

“We provide authentic Japanese food. It’s really fresh and all homemade - we want everyone here to have a try.”

Kumo takes its name from the Japanese word for “cloud”, due to Tao Peng’s fondness for them. The business employs roughly a dozen staff. You can read Kumo’s full menu here.

Read on below to see inside the restaurant.

