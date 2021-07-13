Jobs created as overnight delivery company and agricultural technology business join the line-up at Concorde Park

Pictured are (Left to right): Alex Gauntlett (Vail Williams), John Misselbrook (Agform), Rachel Lacklison (Kingsbridge Estates, Glen Roberts (Delivered) and Russell Mogridge (Vail Williams).

Delivery and logistics specialist Delivered and technology company Agform, which researches and develops herbicides and pesticides, both plan to grow their teams after taking units at Concorde Park, completed this year by the developer Kingsbridge Estates.

Delivered has been based at a 4,000 sq ft site at Walton Road, Drayton, for the past six years but has now more than tripled its business space by taking a 10-year lease on Concorde Park’s 14,000 sq ft Unit 8.

The move enables Delivered to grow its existing parcel delivery business, which it operates on behalf of national parcel firm APC Overnight, and to expand its local offering to include pallet storage and distribution, storage and warehousing.

The company, which employs 15 staff and has a fleet of 25 self-employed drivers, expects to initially increase its headcount by five by creating new jobs in warehousing and customer service roles.

Glen Roberts, MD at Delivered, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to support our continued growth and offer new employment opportunities with a move to significantly larger premises.’

Meanwhile, Agform, formerly based in Wickham, is currently fitting out the 5,000 sq ft Unit 1 at Concorde Park to its specifications, including a mezzanine floor for its laboratories.

The company, focused on the research and development of crop protection technology that reduces the reliance on chemicals in agriculture, employs a team of 12 and expects to add at least five new roles in the near future.

The move to premises with a B2 use class status will also give the company the option of carrying out some manufacturing at the site.

John Misselbrook, managing director at Agform, said: ‘We’ve moved to Concorde Park from a 10-acre agricultural facility, and we couldn’t be happier. It’s in a perfect location, very secure and with easy access for our staff.'

Rachel Lacklison, asset manager at Kingsbridge Estates, said: ‘It is our pleasure to welcome the Delivered and Agform teams to their new home.’

Delivered and Agform join tools and equipment specialist Key Blades and Fixings and car wrapping business Amigo Wrap as occupiers at Concorde Park.

