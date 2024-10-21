Joy as Toolstation announces second Portsmouth store opening
Toolstation, which already has a site in Southsea, has confirmed that it will be welcoming customers to a new store next week.
Creating seven new jobs, the Farlington store will open on October 28 and it will supply over 30,000 trade quality products to customers in the city.
Debbie Wass, store manager, said: “We are excited to open our doors in Farlington and look forward to serving the local Portsmouth community.
“Our team is committed to delivering exceptional service, offering expert advice, and providing the best products to support tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, and homeowners alike.
“We can’t wait to help our customers bring their projects to life and become a trusted partner in their success.”
Located at Fishers Grove, the store is the latest to be added to Toolstation’s 580+ sites in the UK and it will be open seven days a week. For more information about Toolstation, click here.
