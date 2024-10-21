Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A building supplies chain is getting ready to open its second site in the city.

Creating seven new jobs, the Farlington store will open on October 28 and it will supply over 30,000 trade quality products to customers in the city.

Debbie Wass, store manager, said: “We are excited to open our doors in Farlington and look forward to serving the local Portsmouth community.

“Our team is committed to delivering exceptional service, offering expert advice, and providing the best products to support tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, and homeowners alike.

“We can’t wait to help our customers bring their projects to life and become a trusted partner in their success.”

Located at Fishers Grove, the store is the latest to be added to Toolstation’s 580+ sites in the UK and it will be open seven days a week. For more information about Toolstation, click here.