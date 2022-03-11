Judging begins for The News Business Excellence Awards 2022

Craig Gordon and Michael Frisby of Vuzion UK with editor of The News Mark Waldron at the Business Excellence Awards 2021

We’re delighted with the number and quality of entries and our judges are going to have a difficult task deciding who will make the shortlist in each category.

This year there are 15 categories – and although entries are now closed, we’re still looking for businesses to step forward to join our growing list of category sponsors to help ensure the awards go ahead in style next month.

Once the shortlists are finalised, a special core panel of judges will then deliberate over who will be named winners in each category.

The News Business Excellence Awards 2022

They will also decide who will be named Overall Business of the Year, a special award where only the category winners are eligible.

Then there is the Lifetime Achievement award, which will be presented to someone adjudged to have made a significant contribution to the Portsmouth area’s business community.

Winners will be announced on April 29 at a prestigious gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city.

The event will also be live streamed, allowing people to watch from home and meaning the awards reach a much bigger audience.

University of Portsmouth Business School is headline sponsor

This year is an extra- special one for several reasons. It’s the 20th year of the awards, plus it’s the 30th anniversary of the University of Portsmouth — the university’s Business School is headline sponsor.

We’re also delighted to be returning to a normal event format after two years of being affected by Covid restrictions.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This year marks the 20th in which we will have celebrated the excellent businesses and business leaders in our community and so I look forward with even more excitement to this year’s ceremony.’

As well as the University of Portsmouth Business School, other sponsors already signed up include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC, Citrus IT Support, Lockheed Martin, GetSet Solent, Solent LEP and Aerial Direct.

BAE Systems is sponsoring Company CSR Initiative of the Year

The awards will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil.

Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist and University of Portsmouth graduate Lauren Steadman, who received an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards

The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

HSDC is sponsoring Employer of the Year

The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.

Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467 .

For more information, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]

THE AWARDS

Citrus IT Support is sponsoring Medium Business of the Year

Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School

CATEGORIES

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Aerial Direct)

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)

Large Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Start-up Business of the Year (sponsored by GetSet Solent)

International Business of the Year

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year

Employer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Lockheed Martin)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Overall Business of the Year (sponsored by Solent LEP)

Portsmouth City Council is sponsoring Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year

Lockheed Martin is sponsoring Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Aerial Direct is sponsoring Small Business of the Year

GetSet Solent is sponsoring Start-up Business of the Year