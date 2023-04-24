King Charles III's coronation set to give pubs 'much needed' boost says report by Greene King

The pub giant, which runs 1,600 managed sites across the UK, including Good Companion on Eastern Road, Bold Forester in Southsea, and Star and Garter in Copnor among many others in Portsmouth, has said the coronation bank holiday ‘provides a great opportunity’ for pubs to show why they are at the heart of British communities.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of the Suffolk-based business, said it comes amid a ‘challenging backdrop’ for the industry, with consumer finances also coming under pressure.

It came as research for a new report from Greene King showed that more than a quarter of people (27 per cent) aged 18-34 expect to go to the pub during the coronation weekend. The group expects to pour around 1.8m pints across its pub estate over the bumper weekend.

Regulars of the Greene King pub Star and Garter in Copnor Road raise a glass with landlady Meg Groves behind the bar, in July 2021.

‘We as a business have got behind these events in the past and it will be exciting, it will be a much-needed boost for industry right now,’ Mr Mackenzie said. ‘So many of our pubs are doing different things over the weekend and it really highlights how key they are to their local communities.’

The pub firm and brewer said it has produced a special coronation ale for the occasion, while its pubs are also hosting events including garden tea parties.

It comes amid a challenging period for the sector after energy bills rocketed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, fresh figures revealed that 153 pubs disappeared for good from English and Welsh communities over the first three months of 2023.

Mr Mackenzie said he hopes the Government will recognise ‘the huge value’ of the sector over the coronation weekend and urged ministers to look towards easing the tax burden on pubs. He added: ‘We have been through some challenging times over the past few years and we cannot afford to take pubs for granted.’