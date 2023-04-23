22 pictures of Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels parading through Fareham for St George's Day
Hundreds of Scouts paraded through Fareham today to mark St George’s Day.
The procession included all groups from the Denewulf District – which was formed last year and includes Fareham, Portchester and groups in the Meon Valley such as Wickham and Swanmore. Among the marchers were Scouts, Cubs, Squirrels and Beavers.
The Scouts met at Holy Trinity Church in Fareham and then paraded along West Street to the bandstand, where there were awards handed out and speeches given.
