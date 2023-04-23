News you can trust since 1877
22 pictures of Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels parading through Fareham for St George's Day

Hundreds of Scouts paraded through Fareham today to mark St George’s Day.

By Tom Morton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 20:35 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 20:44 BST

The procession included all groups from the Denewulf District – which was formed last year and includes Fareham, Portchester and groups in the Meon Valley such as Wickham and Swanmore. Among the marchers were Scouts, Cubs, Squirrels and Beavers.

The Scouts met at Holy Trinity Church in Fareham and then paraded along West Street to the bandstand, where there were awards handed out and speeches given.

1. 1st Fareham Squirrels

2. Fareham District Scout Band

3. 2nd Fareham Sea Scouts

4. Proud to be on parade

