L & V Baby Attire, located in Cosham and Leigh Park, specialises in bespoke childrens attire for weddings and other special occasions. The store has recently celebrated its one year anniversary since the Cosham store was opened, on April 1. In order to celebrate the anniversary, the owner, Lesley Gofton, has hosted a catwalk show in support of Abbeys Heros, a charity that supports children with cancer. The catwalk event took place in Cosham Community Kettle and 14 children aged between 12 weeks and 11 years modelled a range of bridesmaid dresses, page boys suits and Holy Communion gowns. In total the event managed to raise a terrific £460 for the Southampton based charity.Lesley, 64, said: “It was something to celebrate my one year of being open to the public, in my shop in Cosham. I had a catwalk with a stage, I had 14 children models dressed in bridesmaids dresses, page boys suits and Christening and first Holy Communion dresses.

"They walked the catwalk beautifully, the children did – We raised £460 on the night and we also raised between £40 and £50 in the buckets.” Councillor Mary Vallely opened the show with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the runway. Lesley, who also owns the Leigh Park sister store, thanked the models saying they ‘worked so hard’ and that they looked ‘wonderful.’Lesley added: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all the children that modelled our special occasion wear to make the evening possible. All the children worked so hard and looked so wonderful.

“What a brilliant night. I would like to thank everyone who came and supported this special event, rasing money for Abbeys Heroes.”

Lesley Gofton has organised a fashion catwalk in a bid to celebrate the store's anniversary.