Cosham welcomes L&V Baby Attire to the high street following their official opening at the weekend

Children in Cosham will be kitted out in the finest clothes following the opening of a brand new shop.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST

Lesley Gofton officially opened her second baby clothes shop, L&V Baby Attire, on Cosham High Street at the weekend – and it has been a massive hit with the locals. The shop opened on April 1, 2023 and the opening welcomed a children’s entertainer which kept the little ones occupied whilst customers got a glimpse at some of the clothes on offer at the bespoke clothes business.

The owner already runs the sister branch in Leigh Park, which was opened in 2021, and after it proved to be a success, Lesley decided to take the plunge and open a new store. She got the keys in February and she has spent the past two months perfecting the store to get it to her standard.

She said: ‘It is scary because you look around and there are businesses closing down and there is a bit of a panic but I will give this shop 110 per cent if that is possible to make it work.

Grand opening of L&V Baby Attire in Cosham, Hampshire. Pictured is Lesley Gofton and her son Vinnie. Saturday 1st April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Grand opening of L&V Baby Attire in Cosham, Hampshire. Pictured is Lesley Gofton and her son Vinnie. Saturday 1st April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Grand opening of L&V Baby Attire in Cosham, Hampshire. Pictured is Lesley Gofton and her son Vinnie. Saturday 1st April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
‘To say the least, it was extremely good – better than we could have expected. It was just smashing, we had the entertainer here and the children loved it and they also had sweet cones given out.

‘We were rushed off of our feet but it was brilliant.’

The shop was packed with intrigued locals and Lesley said that the excitement has continued into this week with business going well.

Grand opening of L&V Baby Attire in Cosham, Hampshire. Pictured is action from the event. Saturday 1st April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Grand opening of L&V Baby Attire in Cosham, Hampshire. Pictured is action from the event. Saturday 1st April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Grand opening of L&V Baby Attire in Cosham, Hampshire. Pictured is action from the event. Saturday 1st April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

She said: ‘Hopefully here I can draw in a different type of clientele. At Leigh Park I have got my regular customers who are absolutely brilliant and I am hoping to do the same just in a different area.

‘The feedback we got was absolutely amazing, it was brilliant, there wasn’t any negative at all. It was just so nice and a lot of people messaged me afterwards and that makes it all worth while.

‘I was here all day on Monday and it was really busy as well. A lot of people said that it was so busy on Saturday that they waited to come in, which is really nice.’

Grand opening of L&V Baby Attire in Cosham, Hampshire. Pictured is Lesley Gofton and her sister Jacky Dowling. Saturday 1st April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Grand opening of L&V Baby Attire in Cosham, Hampshire. Pictured is Lesley Gofton and her sister Jacky Dowling. Saturday 1st April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Grand opening of L&V Baby Attire in Cosham, Hampshire. Pictured is Lesley Gofton and her sister Jacky Dowling. Saturday 1st April 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
