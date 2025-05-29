Lakeside North Harbour welcomes Spectrum Workplace with new lettings deal

Lakeside North Harbour (Lakeside), Portsmouth’s leading workspace, has announced a new lettings agreement with Spectrum Workplace, a family-run specialist in office design, fitout and refurbishment.

Founded in 1975, Spectrum Workplace remains a family-owned and operated business. Now in its third generation of leadership, Managing Director Joshua Fidler is supported by his two brothers, with both his father and grandfather still actively involved in the company.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Spectrum has experienced significant growth in recent years, prompting the decision to establish its new head office and design studio at Lakeside. “We’ve built our business on trusted relationships and a commitment to offering honest advice,” said Joshua Fidler. “Family values are at the heart of everything we do, and this move represents an exciting new chapter for our team.

The relocation also carries special significance for the business. Company founder David Fidler began his career in the finance department at IBM, which was formerly based in the Lakeside building nearly 50 years ago.

Spectrum’s new design studio at Lakeside will also serve as a working showroom, supporting the Lakeside Real Estate team by showcasing workspace design ideas for vacant suites and offering free design consultations. The thoughtfully designed space gives potential tenants and clients a chance to experience Spectrum’s work firsthand and visualise the possibilities for their own offices.

With regional offices in Southampton, Bournemouth, and Reading, Lakeside offers an ideal central hub for Spectrum’s expanding operations and further strengthens its presence across the South Coast.

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “It has been a pleasure welcoming Spectrum to Lakeside. As long time champions of the campus and whilst partnering many of its occupiers in creating the perfect workspace, it’s now exciting to see the team here on campus every day.

“With a strong commitment to Portsmouth and the wider South Coast, Spectrum’s values align perfectly with ours - from nurturing local talent to embracing innovation in the workplace. We're proud to support their journey as they help shape the future of work right here at Lakeside.”

Spectrum team with Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside

Joshua Fidler, Managing Director at Spectrum Workplace, added:“Our move to Lakeside is a key step in our journey. We’re proud to invest further in our team and continue our long-standing commitment to the local area.

“Lakeside is one of the premier business campuses on the South Coast, and we’re excited to partner with them as an onsite showspace for prospective tenants. Over the years, we’ve had the pleasure of supporting more than 20 clients within the building - particular highlights are the workspaces we have created for Lead Forensics and Charles Taylor. We’re excited to now be part of the Lakeside community ourselves.”

Lakeside offers a stunning rural setting, alongside a 19-acre lake with woodland and an abundance of outdoor space.

For more information or to enquire about space at Lakeside North Harbour, visit https://lakesidenorthharbour.com/.