Lakeside North Harbour welcomes two new appointments

Lakeside North Harbour, Portsmouth’s leading workspace, managed by Avison Young, has appointed two new members.

Asia Torr joins as a Customer Service Apprentice, working in the Workplace Experience team at Lakeside while undertaking a Level 3 apprenticeship with HTP Apprenticeship College. In her day to day role, Asia welcomes visitors and occupiers, manages meeting room bookings, and ensures that events and meetings run smoothly, including catering and technical setup.

Asia has recently attended a three-day induction in Birmingham, where she joined new starters from across the UK for training and networking.

Also joining the team is Gemma Abraham, who transitioned from the Workplace Experience team into a new role as a Marketing Apprentice. After seven years at Lakeside, Gemma is now part of the marketing team, supporting campaigns, events, and occupier engagement across the business campus.

Asia & Gemma

Motivated by personal growth and inspired by the career journeys of colleagues, Gemma started the 18-month apprenticeship programme. She has so far led Lakeside’s Recycle Week campaign, which included daily activities, digital content, talks with occupiers, and more.

These appointments reflect Lakeside’s continued investment in its people and its ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional workplace experience for everyone.

Lakeside offers a stunning rural setting, alongside a 19-acre lake with woodland and an abundance of outdoor space.

For more information or to enquire about space at Lakeside North Harbour, visit https://lakesidenorthharbour.com/.