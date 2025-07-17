Landmark Portsmouth waterfront building goes on the market

A landmark waterfront building in Portsmouth is now on the market, offering investors the chance to own a key part of the city’s historic harbour area.

The Camber Building, located at 54 East Street, sits just inside the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour and has long played a role in the city’s maritime and commercial activity. SHB Real Estate has been appointed to handle the sale of the building, which is fully let and generates over £1.1 million in annual rent.

Set over four floors and totalling just under 70,000 square feet, The Camber is home to tenants including Subsea Craft and BA Technologies. It provides a mix of office and light industrial space and includes facilities such as secure parking for 80 vehicles, extensive cycle storage, a managed reception, and 24-hour security. A long leasehold with 40 years remaining is offered, with guide price expectations in the region of £13.5 million.

Eco-conscious features such as solar panels and water harvesting systems are built into the design, and the building holds a B EPC rating. The property is just a 10-minute walk from Portsmouth Harbour station, with direct train links to London.

The Camber

Simon Blair, CEO of SHB Real Estate comments: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire a well-performing building in one of Portsmouth’s most historic and strategically important areas. The Camber is a landmark site that combines strong rental income, excellent connectivity and a prime waterfront location.”

Originally constructed for The America’s Cup Challenge, The Camber sits on the site of the former fish market and looks out across the water towards the Isle of Wight and Gosport. It is close to many of the city’s best-known attractions, including Gunwharf Quays, the Spinnaker Tower and the Historic Dockyard.

Originally designed for a single occupier, the space has since been adapted for multiple tenants and now supports over 300 skilled jobs in the city.