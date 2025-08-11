Larcomes Strengthens Family Law Offering with Acquisition of Children’s Legal Practice

Larcomes is delighted to announce that it has acquired the Children’s Legal Practice Ltd, a niche family law practice based in Fareham, Hampshire. The takeover strengthens Larcomes presence in the region and enhances the firm’s capacity to serve clients navigating complex family law issues.

Founded in 2004, the Children’s Legal Practice provides tailored legal advice and support to families across the south of England, including Hampshire, West Sussex, Dorset, and the Isle of Wight.

The specialist firm of solicitors focuses on family law matters, with particular expertise in care proceedings and child arrangements disputes. It was established by experienced solicitor Kirti Patel, who has more than 30 years’ experience in family and children’s law, with particular focus on complex cases involving serious allegations of abuse. Kirti and her experienced team of support staff will join Larcomes.

“After many successful and rewarding years of helping families through the Children’s Legal Practice, now is the right time to take our offering to the next level,” said Kirti Patel.

“Larcomes’ commitment to client care, high-quality advice and the local community mirrors our own values and approach, and we are thrilled to be joining forces. I look forward to seeing our clients benefit from the expanded resources and support now available to them,” she said.

Solicitor and managing director of Larcomes, Richard Hopgood said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Kirti and her team to our impressive family law team. Their knowledge and experience perfectly complement our already outstanding offering in this area and ensures we can continue to build on our excellent reputation.”

“The acquisition further bolsters Larcomes’ presence in the southeast of England. The firm now has offices in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, and Fareham, providing legal advice to the local community in Hampshire and across the wider UK.”

