A late-night eatery is set to return to the site of a once popular KFC in Waterlooville despite local fears over nuisance behaviour.

An application by Mayfair Assets Limited for a premises licence at KFC, 149 London Road in Cowplain has been approved by Havant Borough Council allowing permission for the site to be used for the provision of late-night refreshment (indoors and outdoors) from Monday to Sunday until midnight.

KFC closed in May last year and has been empty ever since, and concerns had been raised by local residents about the use of the site again.

The council’s licencing sub committee were told residents had raised previous problems include parking and litter problems, but received legal advice that there was not enough evidence to reject the application, with both the police and environmental health officials happy with proposed conditions to avoid any potential trouble.

“There was no factual evidence that the premises on the basis of this application caused any issues,” the committee’s report said.

“The Sub-Committee acknowledged the genuine concerns of the residents but is limited to dealing with the application in accordance with the Licensing.

“On this occasion the Sub-Committee was not provided with sufficient evidence that the application will adversely impact any of the Licensing Objectives in the face of the conditions offered and so had little option under the law other than to grant the application.

“Members of the public should be assured that there is a general right to review a premises licence which can be brought by residents or responsible authorities, where there is evidence that the licensing objectives are not being met.

“In the event that the premises causes issues of concern the licence, in its entirety, can be considered at that stage where the evidence supports it.”

It agreed to grant the premises a new licence, but with a number of conditions including that a register of complaints will be kept for a minimum period of 12 months and made available to police and council officials.

Two fixed picnic style tables are to be allowed to the front of the premises, with a clear notice requesting that customers keep the noise down and respect nearby neighbours, dispose of litter and refrain from congregating outside the premises after purchase.