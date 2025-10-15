Leading Portsmouth technology firm marks 20-year partnership with local accountant

A Portsmouth technology firm has celebrated two decades of collaboration with a local accountancy firm - one of its very first clients.

Founded by Rob Hepworth, Tektraders began as a small, local IT solutions provider with a mission to deliver reliable, personalised technology support to businesses across Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

From its earliest days, the company focused on building long-term relationships with clients, helping them navigate the rapidly evolving world of technology.

The partnership with SHMS Accountants, based in Segensworth, Fareham, began in 2005 when the firm sought a reliable IT partner. It all started with the sale of a printer, and what began as a simple equipment purchase soon grew into a lasting professional relationship.

Rob Hepworth of Tektraders and Stephen Humphreys of SHMS Accountants

Tektraders became integral to its operations, supplying and supporting PCs, servers, printers, and office essentials, allowing the accountants to focus on delivering client services.

Over the past 20 years, Tektraders has continued to evolve alongside its clients, providing ongoing recommendations and solutions for SHMS’s needs as the firm expanded.

Director of Tektraders, Rob Hepworth, said he has truly enjoyed working with the team at SHMS and watching the business grow, providing solutions that make everyone's workday easier.

Rob said: “At Tektraders, we pride ourselves on building long-lasting relationships with our clients. From recommending new technology to scaling IT infrastructure as the business grows, we’ve been there every step of the way.

“Celebrating 20 years with one of our very first clients is a milestone that reflects our commitment to trust and service excellence. We look forward to continuing to support SHMS and helping them achieve even more in the years ahead.”

Managing Director of SHMS Accountants, Stephen Humphreys, said: “Rob and the wider Tektraders team have always been responsive, knowledgeable, and proactive.

“They understand our business and have consistently provided solutions that keep our operations running efficiently. It’s rare to find a partner we can rely on for 20 years, and we look forward to many more."