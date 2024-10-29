Lee finance firm expands with addition of new young talent

A wealth management firm is growing and expanding its team with the addition of new young talent.

Sterling and Law Hampshire was opened in 2020 and now has a team of financial planners looking after a range of clients.

The Lee-on-the-Solent-based firm is headed up by Ian Batterbee, a seasoned financial adviser.

Louie Grundy, Sterling & Law Hampshire's newest team member.

The newest member of the team is 18-year-old Louie Grundy, a budding financial adviser.

Louie is doing a Business Administration apprenticeship, simultaneously learning the ins and outs of business while learning about the role of a financial planner.

He said: ‘I studied Business and Economics at A-level achieving an A in both and I have always had an interest in the financial sector. I enjoyed learning about how the economy works nationally and on a global scale which led me to wanting to pursue a career in financial services.

The apprenticeship Louie is undertaking consists of building up a portfolio of skills and information learnt on the job whilst also studying for a final exam at the end of the course, meaning Louie can excel in all aspects of the business and work towards his goal.

Louie said: ‘​​The goal is to become a chartered financial planner after completing my apprenticeship as I will be able to focus on passing the exams required to reach the chartered status. I have always wanted to build my own business which is something I can potentially work towards further down the line.

‘I’m also working towards building up my presence on social media to gain a following that I can document my progress too. I have started out on LinkedIn but will be starting up pages on other platforms very soon.’

The firm’s principal, Ian is pleased to have fresh talent on board and is already getting stuck in teaching Louie the ropes.

He said: ‘Having fresh, young talent on the team has been invaluable. It’s brought us a lot of new perspectives and helped us to think about the way we’re doing things. It’s also really rewarding knowing that we’re nurturing the future of the industry and allowing Louie to get such a practical, hands-on experience to help him get where he wants to be. The team and I are all really excited to see what Louie can achieve.’