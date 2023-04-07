Seafire Taproom, which is on the high street, has been making locals turn their heads as the owners, Chris Clark and Ken Norish, have been tranforming the site into the perfect place for punters to have a drink.

The pair have been friends for six years and the idea has always been floating around but when the landlord of the building came to them asking if they still had their dream because the space had become available, it became reality.

This is the first time for both Chris and Ken that they have opened up a business and they have been determined to support other local independent businesses in the process.

Taproom owners Ken Norish, 49 , and Chris Clark, 43, in their newly refurbished bar. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)

The pair are buying from local companies including Portsmouth Distillery for their gins and Powder Monkey for some of their ales and are using a local butcher for pork scratchings.

Chris said: ‘We both live in Lee and I have had this idea for the last few years and the landlord here messaged us in December and said ‘are you still up for doing it?’.

‘I like my real ale and I drink at 33 Green Bottles and I just thought Lee needs it and in the summer it would be busy.’

The pair got started on the transformation process three weeks ago.

The site used to be fabric shop Sewberry, before that became an online-only business.

Ken said: ‘Sometimes it is just nice to go for a drink without worrying about having food as well.

‘The reaction has been good though, we have gone from 10 to 700 in a week on social media so I am worried we will run out but it is the unknown and it’s a bit of fun – we have got to give it a go.’

