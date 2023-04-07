News you can trust since 1877
Lee-on-the-Solent welcomes Seafire Taproom which will be opening today

Lee-on-the-Solent residents have been eagerly awaiting the launch of a new business which will open today.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

Seafire Taproom, which is on the high street, has been making locals turn their heads as the owners, Chris Clark and Ken Norish, have been tranforming the site into the perfect place for punters to have a drink.

The pair have been friends for six years and the idea has always been floating around but when the landlord of the building came to them asking if they still had their dream because the space had become available, it became reality.

This is the first time for both Chris and Ken that they have opened up a business and they have been determined to support other local independent businesses in the process.

Taproom owners Ken Norish, 49 , and Chris Clark, 43, in their newly refurbished bar. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)Taproom owners Ken Norish, 49 , and Chris Clark, 43, in their newly refurbished bar. Picture: Mike Cooter (06042023)
The pair are buying from local companies including Portsmouth Distillery for their gins and Powder Monkey for some of their ales and are using a local butcher for pork scratchings.

Chris said: ‘We both live in Lee and I have had this idea for the last few years and the landlord here messaged us in December and said ‘are you still up for doing it?’.

‘I like my real ale and I drink at 33 Green Bottles and I just thought Lee needs it and in the summer it would be busy.’

Taproom owners Ken Norish and Chris ClarkTaproom owners Ken Norish and Chris Clark
The pair got started on the transformation process three weeks ago.

The site used to be fabric shop Sewberry, before that became an online-only business.

Ken said: ‘Sometimes it is just nice to go for a drink without worrying about having food as well.

‘The reaction has been good though, we have gone from 10 to 700 in a week on social media so I am worried we will run out but it is the unknown and it’s a bit of fun – we have got to give it a go.’

The taproom will be open from 12 noon today and the owners are excited to get going.

Chris added: ‘I am excited but I am really nervous. We have still got our day jobs, I work in telecoms so we are running this and doing our normal jobs as well.’