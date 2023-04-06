Business owners in Baffins have all clubbed together to try and make the area a better place by paying for a large sign which is positioned on the corner of Tangier and Dover Road.

The sign has been created at Rowthorn Signs and the idea is to not only inform people of the speed limit of 20, but to also encourage locals and visitors of the importance of shopping locally to keep independent businesses running.

The idea of combining the speed limit and the advertisement of business stemmed from the struggles that Tangier Road Butcher faced last year before being saved by Ant Middleton and businesses wanted to try and prevent the same situation from happening again.

Local traders in front of the newly erected sign on Tangier Road. Pictured: Adam Fitt (42) from Baffins Barber Room, local campaigner Joe Standen (36) and Gauthaman Arumugam (41) from Premier Stores. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)

Joe Standen, a local campaigner and candidate for the May elections, helped push for the idea to become a reality and he has worked alongside the local businesses to get the sign made.

Joe said: ‘Unfortunately the speed of vehicles along Tangier Road has been an issue for local residents and shop owners for a long time now. So, in my position as a potential local councillor I decided to get together with the business owners along the parade to do something about it. It was decided to erect a recommended speed limit sign of 20mph with the added benefit of a little bit of advertising asking passes by to shop local.’

The idea of the sign was a joint contribution from businesses in the area including the owners of Building Owner, Tangier Road Butchers, Family Tattoo Parlour, Harpers Sandwich Bar, Beeny's Coffee Shop, Baffins Barber Room, Steve E Humby Butchers and Penelope Ann.

The newly erected sign on Tangier Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)

Rob Black, owner of Harpers Sandwich Bar, said: ‘There are always accidents at the end of Neville Road and we campaigned for ages to get speed calming down the road but nothing happened, so when I met Joe I spoke to him about it and he said he would sort something.

