Dilan Kebab scooped up the prize at this year’s Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (Turta) 2023. Azad Mendil, of Dilan Kebab, said: ‘At Dilan Kebab, we are honoured to win an award again and bring it back to Portsmouth.

‘I would like to thank all the people that voted for us and believed in us since the beginning.’ The restaurant, based in Greywell Shopping Centre in Leigh Park, Havant, sell a wide-variety of mouth-watering dishes including pizzas, burgers and chicken wings.

They are best known for their combo doner and shish kebabs, as well as their traditional wraps. This is first ceremony run by Turta, showcasing the best of Turkish cuisine across the country.

‘Huge thanks to all the MPs, Businesses and guests who made the first ever Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards a huge success,’ the awards team said on Twitter.

