Burger King in Portsmouth: Construction work shows us where the new Cosham burger joint is being built

Signs for a new fast food giant have popped up in Cosham after plans were announced for a new site.

By Freddie Webb
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 12:33pm

Burger King reported they are gearing up to open a franchise in the north of Portsmouth. Renovation work appears to be underway.

Branding has been spotted on the side of the ESSO garage in Northern Road. The company have been tight-lipped other where their latest outlet will be, not confirming when or where it will open.

As previously reported in The News, a spokeswoman said: ‘Burger King UK is regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more guests in new locations.

‘We can confirm that there will be a new restaurant opening at this location, however we do not have further information at this time. We will keep you informed when more information becomes available.’

The News understands the outlet may open in April. The last Burger King restaurant to open in the Portsmouth area was at Whiteley Shopping Centre.

Burger King have yet to confirm when or where it will open.
