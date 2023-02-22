Burger King reported they are gearing up to open a franchise in the north of Portsmouth. Renovation work appears to be underway.

Branding has been spotted on the side of the ESSO garage in Northern Road. The company have been tight-lipped other where their latest outlet will be, not confirming when or where it will open.

As previously reported in The News, a spokeswoman said: ‘Burger King UK is regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more guests in new locations.

‘We can confirm that there will be a new restaurant opening at this location, however we do not have further information at this time. We will keep you informed when more information becomes available.’

The News understands the outlet may open in April. The last Burger King restaurant to open in the Portsmouth area was at Whiteley Shopping Centre.