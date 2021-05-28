The Swallow pub in Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Maps

The Swallow in Dunsbury Way has been officially labelled as an asset of community value (ACV) by Havant Borough Council.

Being listed as an ACV means that if an owner intends to sell it, they must give notice to the local authority and a community interest group then has six weeks to ask to be treated as a potential bidder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means communities have the opportunity to keep these buildings in public use, with a view to ensure they remain a social hub.

Leader of Havant Borough Council, Cllr Alex Rennie, said: ‘The Swallow is a vital community hub for Leigh Park and has helped vulnerable residents throughout such a difficult time.

‘I am thrilled that we can accept this listing, as it means we have the potential to keep it in the ownership of the community that has raised money for local charities through fundraising events and, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered a sports programme including cricket, football, pool and darts teams.t it works so hard to serve.’

The Friends of The Swallow community group nominated the pub as an ACV, which is a building or other land that’s main use is, or in the recent past has been used, to further the social wellbeing or social interests of the community.

Based on the evidence, the council is satisfied that The Swallow passed the relevant test and has made the decision to list it as an ACV.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the pub has earned its stripes as a crucial community asset, with staff going above and beyond to look after people in the surrounding area.

The venue looks out for those who are vulnerable and isolated and also runs the Munch Pantry, a community pantry that caters for those in need, in partnership with the nearby Park Community School.

The Swallow also hosts functions has raised money for local charities through fundraising events and, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered a sports programme including cricket, football, pool and darts teams.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron