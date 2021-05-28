From left: Judy Lording and Lisa Hotson with Your Home Made Perfect host Angela Scanlon. Picture: BBC/Remarkable

Lisa Hotston and Judy Lording will appear on Your Home Made Perfect, a property makeover series which sees six architects transform houses into dream homes using virtual reality.

In each episode, host Angela Scanlon presents a family with two radically different designs created by two architects and demonstrated using virtual reality, before the family decides which one to make a reality.

Lisa, 52, and Judy, 54, will feature on the second episode of the third series, set to air on Monday, May 31 on BBC Two.

From left: Will Foster, Judy Lording, Angela Scanlon, Lisa Hotson, and Lynsey Elliot. Picture: BBC/Remarkable

The couple, who are both civil servants, have two daughters and a 16-month-old granddaughter.

Their Gosport house holds 20 years of family memories and a lifetime of antiques and heirlooms.

Judy said: ‘There was lots of memories but no space.’

Judy and Lisa. Picture: BBC/Remarkable

The couple signed up to the programme after Lisa suggested applying.

Lisa: ‘I’m really not creative - that’s completely beyond me, which is why I ended up saying to Judy about signing up for the show.

‘I’d actually been watching the show anyway to get ideas for our home, and I thought it was really creative.’

Judy said: ‘The experience was definitely fun and definitely worthwhile. Highly recommended - the 3D experience was just mindblowing.’

Lisa had treatment for cancer while the programme was in development, and was given the all-clear in March 2020.

Judy said: ‘Without exception everyone on the show was amazing - kind, considerate, helpful, there was no pressure.’

The episode will feature architects Lynsey Elliott and Will Foster competing for the job of redesigning Lisa and Judy’s home.

Lynsey plans to seriously declutter, giving the family practically and much needed space and light, whilst Will embraces Lisa and Judy’s love of Victoriana and demos a design that showcases their collections inspired by the Great Exhibition.

Judy: ‘Both designs were jaw-dropping. We were like “oh my goodness” - amazing how well they’d listened to what we said.

‘We’re really excited about the show being aired on Monday, it happens to be our daughter’s 31st birthday.

‘We will all be watching it together. We can’t wait for it - we’ve had lots of friends messaging me going ‘did I just see you on the telly!’.’

Your Home Made Perfect is on Monday night at 8pm on BBC Two.

