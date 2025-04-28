Today's business headlines at-a-glance

Deliveroo could be taken over by US giant DoorDash in a £2.7 billion deal. The UK firm's board says it received an "indicative proposal" earlier this month. It's indicated it would recommend a £1.80-per-share offer to shareholders - if a firm offer was received. Talks will continue in the coming days and weeks.

Economic growth to slow

UK economic growth could slow sharply over the next two years. Research by EY warns new US tariffs will hit spending and investment. 16 per cent of UK goods exports go to the US, risking major disruption. Global uncertainty and weaker demand are expected to drag growth further.

Lidl to open 40 new UK stores

Lidl plans to invest £500 million to accelerate its UK expansion. The discount chain will open more than 40 new stores this financial year. Bosses say the investment shows the company’s growing ambition. Lidl continues to push for a bigger share of the UK grocery market.

More job vacancies in nurse and social sectors

Job vacancies are rising, driven by demand for nurses and social workers. New figures from Adzuna show average advertised pay is up 8 per cent to £42,000. Healthcare and nursing vacancies jumped nearly 10 per cent in the past year. Social work, travel and hospitality roles have also seen strong growth.